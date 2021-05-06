Bone Growth Stimulators – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Bone Growth Stimulators Market is expected to reach $2.07 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Bone Growth Stimulators Market include Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Regen Lab SA, Ossatec Benelux Ltd., Altis Biologics (Pty) Ltd., Medtronic PLC, ITO Co., Ltd., Isto Biologics, Harvest Technologies (A Terumo BCT Company), Ember Therapeutics Inc., Orthofix International N.V., Depuy Synthes (A Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson), Bioventus LLC, Arthrex, Inc., and DJO Finance LLC.

Increasing investment in research and development and high electrical and magnetic field concept is propelling the market growth. However, high costs of installation and maintenance of the equipment are hampering the market growth.

A bone growth stimulator is a supplemental device worn to make new bone increase after spine surgeries such as cervical (neck) or lumbar (low back) spine surgery. In some cases, bone wounds and spinal fusion surgery experience issues in healing and to overcome these injuries physicians suggest bone growth stimulator treatment.

Based on the application, the spinal fusion surgeries segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to high incidence of age-related spinal problems, established safety and efficacy of stimulators in fusion surgery, and high usage of these products.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of orthopaedic diseases, high awareness about the treatment among individuals, and increasing adoption of novel treatment.

Type of Uses Covered:

• Implanted Bone Growth Stimulators

• External Bone Growth Stimulators

Products Covered:

• Bone Growth Stimulation Devices

• Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP)

• Bone Morphogenetic Proteins (BMP)

Applications Covered:

• Spinal Fusion Surgeries

• Delayed Union & Nonunion Bone Fractures

• Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeries

• Trauma Injury

• Osteogenesis

End Users Covered:

• Speciality & Orthopedic Clinics

• Hospitals

• Home Care

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Academic & Research Institutes and CROs

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

