Tire Recycling Downstream Products – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Tire Recycling Downstream Products Market is expected to reach $6.21 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Tire Recycling Downstream Products Market include Emanuel Tire, ETR Group, Genan Holding A/S, L and S Tire Company, Lakin Tires West, Lehigh Technologies, Liberty Tire Recycling, Probio Energy International, Ragn-Sells Group, Reliable Tire Disposal, Renelux Cyprus, ResourceCo, Scandinavian Enviro Systems, Tire Disposal and Recycling, and West Coast Rubber Recycling.

Technological advancements in the field of rubber recycling and rising automobile industry around the globe are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, increasing the issue of the disposal and huge volumes of worn-out tires is hampering the market growth.

Recycling of tires, which is used in several applications e.g., municipal corporations of the various developed & developing countries use the waste bins made from recycled tires. In the process of road construction, a substance called as asphalt (rubber powder) is used widely, which produces from the recycled tire. Asphalt is cost-effective, which supports the growth of tire recycling downstream products market. The cost of raw material required for the road construction is increasing the supplements and the rise in demand for alternative substitutes, simultaneously demand for high-performance road construction materials is also increasing.

Based on the product, the crumb rubber segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to its better sustainability factor in using when compared to the alternatives. It is a known fact that sand extraction is damaging to the environment and since crumb rubber can be shredded into very small particles and brought to the same consistency as that of sand, the demand for latter is set to grow over the forecast period, driving the global tire recycling downstream products market.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rapid growth of automobile sector in the region, huge amounts of scrap tire generation each year, and adoption of new technologies for tire disposal. Increase in the road constructions is another major factor driving the tire recycling downstream products market in the Asia Pacific region.

Rubber Types Covered:

• Ethylene-Propylenediene Monomer (EPDM) Rubber

• Fluorocarbon Rubber

• Natural Rubber (NR)

• Polychloroprene

• Silicone

• Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

Recycling Techniques Covered:

• Pyrolysis

• Shredding

Products Covered:

• Automotive Parts

• Bonded Rubber/Molded Products

• Crumb Rubber

• Fiber

• Flooring Products

• Playground Material

• Rubber Mulch

• Rubber Powder

• Rubberized Asphalt

• Stall Mats (Pet and Equine)

• Steel

• Tire-Derived Aggregates

• Tire-Derived Fuel

End Users Covered:

• Cement Manufacturing

• Chemical Industry

• Construction & Infrastructure

• Electric Utility Boilers

• Home Décor

• Power Plant Boiler

• Pulp & Paper Mills

• Sports Complexes & Playgrounds

• Steel Production Plants

• Tires & Rubber

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

