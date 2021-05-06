Marine Fuel Management – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Marine Fuel Management Market is expected to reach $9,818.42 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Marine Fuel Management Market include Banlaw Systems Ltd., Siemens AG, Nautical Control LP, BMT Group, Marorka, Krill Systems, Inc., Interschalt Marine Systems GmbH, Eniram, Kaminco, Emerson, DNV-GL AS, Endress+Hauser Management AG, Bergan Blue, Aquametro AG, Mustang Technologies, and ABB.

Rising fuel oil prices and stringent regulations imposed against vessel emissions and fuel usage are propelling the market growth. However, declining crude oil prices is hampering the growth of the market.

Marine Fuel Management is a multi-level approach to measure, monitor, and report fuel usage of vessels, ships, with the goals of reducing fuel usage, growing operational efficiency, and improving fleet management oversight. Marine fuel management systems aids in providing accurate data related to the amount of fuel oil used during combustion at any specific vessel speed or engine rpm.

Based on the application, the fleet management segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period because of increasing demand for an efficient fleet management system to measure the amount of fuel required and substantial demand for consistent fleet fuel management solutions to cut down on fuel costs and increase the operational performance of fleets.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period because of the presence of several players in the region and a high level of awareness among consumer regarding advanced technologies.

Types Covered:

• Services

• Software

Processes Covered:

• Throttle Optimization

• Tank Level and ROB

• Reporting

• Monitoring

• Measuring

• Fuel Theft Detection

• Bunker Fuel Transfer

Applications Covered:

• Viscosity Control

• Shore Side Reporting

• Fuel Consumption

• Fleet Management

• Efficiency Level

• Cross Fleet Standardization

• Cargo Delivery Verification

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

