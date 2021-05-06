Fresh Cherries – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Fresh Cherries Market is expected to reach $103.63 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.3% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in fresh cherries market include Diva Agro Ltd, SICA SAS SICODIS, Northstar Organics, Leelanau Fruit Co., Perfecta Produce, Rainier Fruit Co., CherryHill Orchards, Dell’s Marachino Cherries, Alara Agri, Vitin Fruits, Reid Fruits, Alacam Tarim, Hood River Cherry Co., The Global Green Co. Ltd., BEL’EXPORT NV, and Smelterz Orchard Co.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include rising usage of fresh cherries in ice creams, jellies, salads, dairy beverages, and alcoholic beverages across the globe, increasing disposable income, growing population, rising preference for fresh fruits and vegetables among individuals, and rising demand for a variety of beverages in the food and beverage industry. However, sudden climatic changes may affect the yield of product which is a factor expected to hinder growth of the target market to a certain extent.

Fresh cherries are small in size, round, usually red black with flavor sweet or tart (sour). Varieties of cherry includes black stone cherry, Spanish cherry, morello. Cherries are well known for their antioxidant properties as they have rich source of vitamins and minerals, fiber, potassium, calcium, and folic acid. In addition, sweet cherries contain more vitamin C, fiber, carotenoids, and anthocyanins which may help to reduce cancer risk. Regular consumption of sour cherry may help to increase melatonin levels and improve sleep.

By distribution channel, the traditional grocery stores segment is expected to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, due to, ease of availability of products.

Based on the geography, the Asia Pacific region is expected to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, due to rapid urbanization and growing demand of fresh cherries in bakery products in emerging countries such as China and India. China is largest country for manufacturing of fruit products, due to the technological advancements in agriculture and increasing consumption of healthy beverage products in the region. Furthermore, rapid urbanization and changing preferences of food and beverages among consumers are factors expected to drive growth of the Asia Pacific market.

Tastes Covered:

• Sour

• Sweet

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Online Channels

• Direct Sales

• Modern Trade

• Traditional Grocery Stores

• Convenience Stores

• Retail Stores

• Hyper Market

Applications Covered:

• Direct Consumption

• Alcoholic Beverages

• Cakes & Bakery

• Jams & Juice

• Salads

• Dairy Beverages

• Jellies

• Ice Creams

• Candy & Snacks

• Tarts

Natures Covered:

• Conventional

• Organic

Packaging Types Covered:

• Corrugated Boxes

• Paperboard Cartons

• Paper Bags

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

