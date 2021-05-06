Functional Food Ingredients – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Functional Food Ingredients Market is expected to reach $142.03 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Functional Food Ingredients Market include Nestlé, General Mills Inc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Kerry Group PLC, Amway, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Cargill Inc, BASF SE, DSM NV, Herbalife, Arla Foods, and Standard Functional Foods Group Inc.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing incidence of chronic diseases, rising health awareness among consumers, and growing demand for fortified foods. However, high cost of naturally sourced ingredients is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Functional food ingredients are those to be consumed as a part of the normal diet and contain biologically active compounds. These have potential to improve health and reduce the risk of diseases. Functional food ingredients are rich in minerals, vitamins, dietary fiber, antioxidants, and probiotics.

By application, the food segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as it is majorly sourced through natural means.

On the basis of geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the increasing occurrence of cardiac diseases and obesity.

Sources Covered:

• Synthetic Source

• Natural Source

Types Covered:

• Phytochemical & Plant Extracts

• Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates

• Probiotics

• Prebiotics

• Hydrocolloids

• Proteins & Amino Acids

• Vitamins

• Essential Oils

• Carotenoids

• Minerals

Health Benefits Covered:

• Bone Health

• Clinical Nutrition

• Gut Health

• Weight Management

• Sports Nutrition

• Heart Health

• Immunity

Applications Covered:

• Food

• Beverages

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

