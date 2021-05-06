Hog Production and Pork – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Hog Production and Pork Market is expected to reach $541.98 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Hog Production and Pork Market include Smithfield Foods, Danish Crown, Tyson Foods Inc, Seaboard Corporation, Triumph Foods LLC, Vion Food Group Ltd, Shuanghui Development, Wan Chau International Limited, JBS, Iowa Select Farms, Charoen Pokphand Group, Yurun Group, The Maschhoffs LLC, Tonnies, WH Group, and BRF S.A.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increased pork consumption around the world, increase in disposable income of people, and changes in meat processing methods. However, occurrence of swine flu is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Hog production or pig farming is known for breeding and raising domestic pigs for various purposes, but it is done majorly for food like pork and bacon. Pork production systems have slowly transformed from forest-based to pasture-based, and most recently into specifically designed buildings.

By type, the belly/ side of pork /bacon segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as it is widely used by various fast food chains.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the high production output and consumption in China.

Types Covered:

• Loin of Pork

• Belly/ Side of Pork /Bacon

• Leg /Ham

• Shoulder/ Boston Butt

• Ribs

• Picnic Shoulder/Hand

Forms Covered:

• Processed

• Fresh

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Butcher Shop/Wet Markets

• Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

• B2B/Direct

• Specialty Stores

• Convenience Stores

• Online Retailing

End Users Covered:

• Household/Retail

• Food Service Providers

• Food Processing Industry

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

