Drinking Water Pipe Repair – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Drinking Water Pipe Repair Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Drinking Water Pipe Repair Market include Advanced Trenchless Inc, 3M Company, Amex GmbH, Mueller Water Products, Advantage Reline, Aegion Corp, Affordable Trenchless & Pipe Lining, Kurita Water Industries Limited, KMG Pipe Rehabilitation Emirates, and Agru Kunstofftechnik GmbH.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are growing population, demand for clean drinking water, and increasing construction activities. However, new technologies replacing the traditional repair methods are the restraining factors for the growth of the market.

A water distribution system is an important part of social infrastructure that facilitates water transport, distribution, and supply. The facilities in any such system need to be continuously improved and updated based on specific plans in order to maintain the stability and safety of the water supply. Drinking water pipe repairs have been used in order to meet the need for safe drinking water of an ever-increasing population.

By type, the pipes & fittings segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as they help to reduce leakages and bursts to a great extent.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period because of the increasing demand for drinking water from the rising population of developing economies of the region.

Repair Technologies Covered:

• Spot Assessment & Repair

• Remote Assessment & Monitoring

• Trenchless Pipe Repair

• Open & Cut-pipe Repair

Types Covered:

• Couplings

• Pipes & Fittings

• Valves

• Fittings

Applications Covered:

• Fresh/Potable Drinking Water Infrastructure

• Drinking Water Infrastructure

End Users Covered:

• Municipal

• Residential

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

