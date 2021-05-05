Automotive Inverter – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Automotive Inverter Market is expected to reach $10.73 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 19.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Automotive Inverter Market include Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd, Siemens, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Denso Corporation, LG Electronics, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Tata AutoComp Systems, Mitsubishi Electric, TVS Group, Lear Corporation, Sensata Technologies, Stanley Black & Decker, Samlex America, Toshiba Corporation, Toyota Industries, and Delphi.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing acceptance of electric vehicles and rising awareness related to global warming. However, the limited availability of charging facilities is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

The automotive inverter is a fundamental component in the automotive vehicle and is primarily used to convert DC power from the battery source to AC power. These inverters usually mimic the alternating current which helps in the proper functioning of the small consumer electronics.

By propulsion type, the battery electric vehicle segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to its wide acceptance around the globe.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as the automotive sector is flourishing in the major economies like China and India.

Materials Covered:

• Silicon

• Silicon Carbide

• Gallium Nitride

Types Covered:

• Square Wave

• Sine Wave

• Quasi-Sine Wave

Power Supplies Covered:

• 0-150W

• More than 150W

Technologies Covered:

• Metal–Oxide–Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor (MOSFET)

• Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT)

Power Outputs Covered:

• ≤130 kW

• >130kW

Vehicle Types Covered:

• Passenger Car

• Commercial Vehicle

Propulsion Types Covered:

• Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

• Hybrid Electric Vehicle

• Battery Electric Vehicle

End Users Covered:

• Aftermarket

• Original Equipment Manufacturer

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

