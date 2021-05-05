Aircraft Turboprop Propeller System – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Aircraft Turboprop Propeller System Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Aircraft Turboprop Propeller System Market include Aerosila, AVIA PROPELLER, Collins Aerospace, Dowty Propellers, GE Aviation, Hartzell Propeller, HOFFMANN PROPELLER GmbH & Co. KG, McCauley Propeller Systems, MT-Propeller Entwicklung GmbH, RATIER-FIGEAC, Safran Group, Sensenich Propellers and United Technology Corporation (UTC).

Growing demand for lightweight, fuel-efficient aircraft across the globe and cost-effective maintenance are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, vibration levels can cause passenger uneasiness is hampering the market growth.

A turboprop engine are used for the propulsion of the aircraft propeller, it is frequently a turbine engine. The Aircraft Turboprop Propeller System in contrast to a turbojet does not uses the energy from exhaust gases to produce the thrust as it utilizes all the engine power to operate the propellers.

Based on the material, composite-based propellers segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to an environmentally friendly choice as the corrosive resistance and resistance to impact harm of composites can lead to extensive lifetime in composite propellers. When a composite propeller hits debris, the propeller absorbs the impact energy, instead of transferring it to the lesser unit. Hence, providing additional protection for the drive train.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to constant adoption of LCCs and their augmented penetration in emerging economies have made air travel more easy to get in this region. India, China, and Japan are expected to register the highest increase in passenger traffic in the next coming years, which will also reflect the induction of latest generation turboprop aircraft to provide regional connectivity.

Materials Covered:

• Aluminum-based Propellers

• Composite-based Propellers

Components Covered:

• Hub

• Blades

• Spinner

Aircraft Types Covered:

• Civil Aircraft

• Military Aircraft

• Commercial Aircraft

Sales Channels Covered:

• MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Operation)

• OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Propeller Types Covered:

• Fixed Pitch Propeller System

• Varying Pitch Propeller System

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

