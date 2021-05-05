People Counting System – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global People Counting System Market is expected to reach $1,909.94 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.3% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the People Counting System Market include DІLАХ Іntеlсоm GmbН, RеtаіlNехt, V-Соunt, WІNNЕR Тесhnоlоgу, Ахіѕ Соmmunісаtіоn АВ, Ахіоmаtіс Тесhnоlоgу, Вrісkѕtrеаm, Еurоtесh Ѕ.р.А., ЅhорреrТrаk, ІnfrаRеd Іntеgrаtеd Ѕуѕtеmѕ, ІRІЅ-GmbН, ІЕЕ Ѕ.А., Ніkvіѕіоn, Соuntwіѕе LLС and Хоvіѕ АG.

Ongoing technological advancements in retail industry and rising concerns for safety and security at public places are the major factor propelling the market growth. However, rapid raise in e-commerce industry is hampering the market growth.

A people counting system consist of people counter devices that measure numbers of people crossing certain passage or entrance. The system is usually used in retail shops to judge the efficiency of the marketing campaign, building layout, and the popularity of brands. The system is used by different businesses such as retail, libraries & museums, supermarket, and shopping malls. The benefits associated with the use of the system include the conversion rate of the stores, real-time people counting, benchmarking of stores, group counting, and staff optimization.

Based on the technology, the video-based segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the broad acceptance of video-based people counting systems in different end-users, such as retail stores, supermarkets, and shopping malls, transportation, hospitality, banking and financial institutes, and others. In addition, technological advancements in video-based people counting systems such as 4D video-based people counting technology are likely to create enormous opportunities for video-based people counting systems soon.

By geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the presence of technically advanced retail stores and shopping malls, stadiums, banks, and theme parks. Furthermore, the presence of a large number of airports that highly require visitor counting and tracking solutions are likely to fuel the growth of the people counting market in this region.

Types Covered:

• Bidirectional

• Unidirectional

Products Covered:

• Overhead People Counting System

• Horizontal Beam Counting System

Offerings Covered:

• Hardware

• Software

Technologies Covered:

• Thermal Imaging

• Video-Based

• Infrared Beam

Connectivity’s Covered:

• Wireless

• Wired

Mounting Platforms Covered:

• Floor

• Ceiling

• Wall

End Users Covered:

• Banking and Financial Institutes

• Corporate and Education

• Healthcare

• Hospitality

• Retail, Supermarkets and Shopping Malls

• Sports and Entertainment

• Transportation

• Commercial

• Government & Defense

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

