Aircraft Elevator – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Aircraft Elevator Market is expected to reach $5.76 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Aircraft Elevator Market include Aerospace and Aviation Ltd, Airbus S.A.S, BAE Systems, Coastal Elevator Service Corp, Crane Co, Harbin Hafei Airbus Composite Manufacturing Centre, Honeywell International , Liebherr Group, Moog Inc, Nabtesco Corporation, Otis Elevator Company , PaR Systems, LLC, United Technologies and Xizi United Holdings Limited.

Growing demand in new technology and increasing need for large scale air transportation for commercial purposes are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, huge cost of installation is hampering the market growth.

Aircraft elevator is more frequently situated at the rear end of an aircraft (except in rotary wing aircrafts) on each side of the fin in the tail. In several airplanes the aircraft elevator is situated on the front side, ahead of the wings. Aircraft elevator is used to manage the pitch of an aircraft which helps in maintaining the aircraft nose up or down in order to make the aircraft climb or decent.

Based on the product, levcons aircraft elevator segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to improve the airflow at high angles of attack and low airspeeds, to enhance handling and delay the stall. A dog tooth can also improve airflow and reduce drag at higher speeds.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to growing number of air passenger mainly in the developing countries such as India, Japan and China. Intense competition among major airline carriers propels them to attract more number of passengers by adding more destinations, decreasing pricing aggressively and renovating aircrafts frequently.

Products Covered:

• Levcons Aircraft Elevator

• Horizontal Stabilator Aircraft Elevator

• Elevons Aircraft Elevator

Type of Aircrafts Covered:

• Regional Jet

• Narrow Body

• Wide Body

• Freighter

Type of Wings Covered:

• Rotary wing Aircraft

• Fixed-wing Aircraft

Sales Channels Covered:

• Direct Sales

• Distributor

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

