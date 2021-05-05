Metal Matrix Composites – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Metal Matrix Composites Market is expected to reach $1,044.94 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Metal Matrix Composites Market include Sandvik AB, CPS Technologies Corporation, GKN Sinter Metals, 3M, Metal Matrix Cast Composites, Deutsche Edelstahlwerke GmbH, Plansee Se, Ferrotec Corporation, Ceramtec, Materion Corporation, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Hitachi Metals, Ltd., Thermal Transfer Composites LLC, Santier and 3A Composites.

Increasing demand for lightweight & strong MMC from the ground transportation end-use industry is the major factor propelling the market growth. However, lack of experienced workforce for manufacturing metal matrix composites is restraining the growth of the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/metal-matrix-composites-market/request-sample

Metal matrix composites (MMCs) are compound materials with two constituent parts, one being a metal and other being either metal or ceramic or other natural compounds. They exhibit better properties as compared to polymers such as lightweight, higher temperature resistance, fire resistance, zero moisture absorption, higher transverse stiffness and strength, higher electrical conductivity, higher thermal conductivities, and better radiation resistance.

Based on the product, the aluminium metal matrix composite segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth in the forecast period. Aluminium MMC reduce thermal expansion & raise fatigue resistance leading to wide application scope in light weight, passenger & heavy vehicles. Aluminium reinforced composite are widely used in car clutch &face plate assembly and crank shaft due to excellent fatigue, heat and abrasion resistance properties.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/metal-matrix-composites-market

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to government favourable tax policies for light commodity vehicle. Indian competency, low budget technology and high success rate of launching space satellites & crafts has grabbed world attention. Increasing aging population and rising economic standards in China, Japan and India may propel regional growth.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/metal-matrix-composites-market

Reinforcement Types Covered:

• Discontinuous

• Particle

• Continuous

Products Covered:

• Magnesium Metal Matrix Composite

• Refractory Metal Matrix Composite

• Aluminium Metal Matrix Composite

• Nickel Metal Matrix Composite

• Copper Metal Matrix Composite

• Super Alloy Metal Matrix Composite

• Other Products

Production Technologies Covered:

• Casting

• Deposition Techniques

• Liquid Metal Infiltration

• Powder Metallurgy

End Users Covered:

• Aerospace & Defense

• Ground Transportation

• Industrial

• Electronics/Thermal Management

• Marine

• Nuclear

• Healthcare

• Automotive

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com