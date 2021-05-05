Texturized Vegetable Protein – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Texturized Vegetable Protein Market is expected to reach $1.71 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Texturized Vegetable Protein Market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Beneo GmbH, Cargill Inc, CHS Inc, Crown Soya Protein Group, Gushen Biotechnology Group Co Ltd, LLC, MGP Ingredients, Puris Proteins, Roquette Frères, Sotexpro SA, Vestkron A/S and Wilmar International Ltd.

Rising health conscious among individuals and rising changing consumer demand are the major factors driving the market growth. However, a concern regarding the lack of flavor additions with these products is restraining the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/texturized-vegetable-protein-market/request-sample

Textured vegetable protein is the by-product extracted from various vegetable ingredients and utilized as a meat substitute due its similar content of protein to meats. They are identified by having a texturized structural integrity enhancing the chewiness and texture of the food items they are utilized in. It is quick to cook, with protein content comparable to certain meats.

Based on product, the wheat protein segment is likely to have a huge demand as its taste is neutral, eliminating the need of masking flavors. It acts as a binder and filler in meat products.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/texturized-vegetable-protein-market

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as a majority of organizations are concentrating on offering non-GMO items, which are prepared utilizing the extrusion-based technology, with improved functional properties.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/texturized-vegetable-protein-market

Natures Covered:

• Conventional

• Organic

Forms Covered:

• Chunks

• Flakes

• Granules

• Slices

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Direct

• Indirect

Products Covered:

• Chia Protein

• Corn Protein

• Faba Bean Protein

• Flax Protein

• Lentil Protein

• Pea Protein

• Rice Protein

• Soy Protien

• Wheat Protein

End Users Covered:

• Commercial

• Household

• Industrial

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com