Recycled Glass – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Recycled Glass Market is expected to reach $7,410.26 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Recycled Glass Market include Momentum Recycling LLC, Harsco Corporation, Heritage Glass Inc, Strategic Materials Inc, Gallo Glass Company, Vetropack Holding Ltd, Glass Recycled Surfaces Inc, Ngwenya Glass, Owens Illinois Inc, and Coloured Aggregates Inc.

Increasing consciousness regarding sustainable expansion, rapid industrialization, and growing construction industry are the key factors driving the growth of the market. However, the complexity of the manufacturing process is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Glass can be completely recycled repeatedly without any loss of quality or purity content. Recycled glass can substitute around 95% of the raw materials used in glass production. It helps in the conservation of silica, soda ash and limestone, as these raw materials are procured from Earth’s crust through mining.

By application, the glass bottle & containers segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the increasing utilization of recycled glass for its manufacturing.

Based on geography, Europe is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the strict government regulations regarding recycling and environmental conservation.

Products Covered:

• Glass Powder

• Crushed Glass

• Cullet

Sources Covered:

• Curbside Pickups

• Deposit Program

• Drop Off/Buy Back Centers

Applications Covered:

• Highway Beads

• Glass Bottle & Containers

• Abrasives

• Flat Glass

• Filtration

• Fiberglass Insulation

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

