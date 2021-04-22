Interactive Video Wall – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Interactive Video Wall Market is expected to reach $12.27 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Interactive Video Wall Market include Pro Display, Eyefactive GmbH, Planar Systems, Inc., Intermedia Touch, MultiTaction, Leyard, IDEUM, Panasonic Corporation, Christie Digital System Inc., and Prestop B.V.

Some of the key factors driving the growth of the market are the rising number of malls, changing consumer lifestyles, and growing hospitality sector. However, the higher initial investment is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

The interactive video wall is a visual display that is made by attaching several screens to form a single large display. These video walls have advantages over a single large display and are available in various models.

By display, the light-emitting diode (LED) segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the increasing number of outdoor events and activities.

Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as the region is one of the early adopters of this technology and has the presence of several manufacturers.

Displays Covered:

• Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

• Light Emitting Diode (LED)

• Laser-Powered Phosphor Display (LPD)

Frame Sizes Covered:

• 2×2

• 3×3

• 4×4

Organization Types Covered:

• Large Scale Enterprise

• Small & Medium Scale Enterprise

Layouts Covered:

• Standard Layout

• Landscape & Portrait

• Custom Layout

• 3D Installation

Deployment Types Covered:

• Touch-Based

• Multi-Touch

• Touch Less

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Online

• Offline

End Users Covered:

• Travel and Transportation

• Retail

• Restaurants & Cafes

• Museum

• Media and entertainment

• IT and Telecommunications

• Hospitality

• Healthcare

• Government & Defense

• Corporate

• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

