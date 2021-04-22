Optical Communication and Networking Equipment – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Optical Communication and Networking Equipment Market is expected to reach $37.50 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Optical Communication and Networking Equipment Market include Ciena Corp., ZTE Corp., TE Connectivity, Nokia, Adva Optical Networking, Infinera Corp., Huawei Technologies Company, LTD., Fujitsu LTD., Ericsson, Cisco Systems, Inc., Broadcom, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Finisar Corp., Adtran, Inc., and NEC.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing the number of data centres, the growing use of the internet, and the rising acceptance of cloud-based services. However, the complexity of the network is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Optical communication and networking equipment is a device that uses encoded signals to transmit information in different types of a telecommunications network.

By technology, the wavelength-division multiplexing (WDM) segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the huge investments made by the industrialists to increase the transmission capacity.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the growth of the automotive and consumer electronics sectors.

Technologies Covered:

• Wavelength-Division Multiplexing (WDM)

• Sonet/Synchronous Optical Networking (SDH)

• Fiber Channel

• Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM)

• Coarse Wavelength Division Multiplexing (CWDM)

Components Covered:

• Optical Fibers

• Optical Transceivers

• Optical Amplifiers

• Optical Switches

• Optical Splitters

• Optical Circulators

Data Rates Covered:

• Up to 40 Gbps

• 40 Gbps to 100 Gbps

• Greater Than 100 Gbps

Applications Covered:

• Data Center

• Telecom

• Enterprise

End Users Covered:

• Healthcare

• Government

• Energy & Utilities

• Cloud

• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

