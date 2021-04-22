Solid Sulphur – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Solid Sulphur Market is expected to reach $4.59 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Solid Sulphur Market include Valero Energy Corporation, Suncor Energy, Qatar Petroleum (QP), Phillips 66 Company, Exxon Mobil Corp., Petrobras, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Saudi Aramco, Motiva Enterprises Llc., Georgia Gulf Sulfur Corporation, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), H.J. Baker & Bro., Llc., Gazprom, Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC), Enersul Limited Partnership, and Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund.

Rising demand for sulphuric acid in various applications and high demand for sulphur in the agriculture sector are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, the high cost of extraction of sulphur by the mining process is hampering the growth of the market.

Sulfur is a chemical element which is abundant, multivalent, and nonmetallic. Sulphur is a high purity chemical used in the making of fertilizers, vulcanization of rubber, and chemical processing. Under normal conditions, the sulfur atoms form cyclic octatomic molecules with a chemical formula is S8. Elemental sulfur is a bright yellow, crystalline solid at room temperature.

Based on the application, the fertilizers segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the growing concern of people regarding healthy lifestyle and nutritious diet, the increasing demand for nutrient-rich food crops, which can only be met by healthy crop growth.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to sustainable demand of sulphuric acid due to its diversified applications, high demand for sulphur in the agriculture sector, growing demand from fertilizers and chemical processing applications.

Manufacturing Processes Covered:

• Claus Process

• Frasch Process

Product Types Covered:

• >99.8%

• >99.9%

Applications Covered:

• Rubber and Plastics

• Mining and Metallurgy

• Chemical and Petroleum Refining

• Fertilizers

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

