Conformal Coatings – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Conformal Coatings Market is expected to reach $1,469.05 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Conformal Coatings Market include The Dow Chemical Industry, Specialty Coatings System Inc, Global Manufacturing Services, Inc, HemiSeal, Henkel AG & Co. kg, Chemtronics, H.B.Fuller Company, Electrolube, Europlasma NV, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd, Kisco Conformal Coatings LLC, Aalpha Conformal Coating, Chase Corporation, MG Chemicals, Al Technology, Inc, Diamond-MT, Illinois Tool Works, and Dymax Corporation.

The factors contributing to the growth of the market are the growing demand from high-end applications and large scale demand from the automotive industry. However, expensive substitute and repair of conformal coatings in case of damage, and efficiency of PCBs are hindering the growth of the market.

Conformal coatings are used to protect electronic components from dust, chemicals, and moisture and temperature extremes. There are various coating methods available by which coating materials can be applied. Coating penetrates everywhere, including under devices and therefore to prevent leakage, masking must be required. Therefore, many printed circuit boards are unsuitable for dipping due to design. The conformal coating market can be segregated into two segments: conformal coating equipment & spares and conformal coating materials.

Based on the type, the parylene segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the growing usage across aerospace & defence, and some extent in the medical industry as well. It can go through easily and can be used on various substrates such as glass, metal, plastic, and elastomer. These coatings offer very high dielectric strength, superior resistance to moisture, solvent and extreme temperature.

By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to increasing demand for smartphones, smartwatches and other electronic devices coupled with rising purchasing power and improving the living standard of the consumers. The rapid growth of the automotive and consumer electronics manufacturing sector in India is likely to drive product growth in the region.

Types Covered:

• Acrylic

• Silicone

• Epoxy

• Polyurethane

• Parylene

• Fluoropolymer

Operation Methods Covered:

• Dip Coating

• Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

• Spray Coating

• Brush Coating

Technologies Covered:

• Solvent-based

• UV-cured

• Water-based

End Users Covered:

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive & Transportation

• Aerospace & Defense

• Industrial Machinery & Equipment

• Telecommunication

• Medical

• Marine

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

