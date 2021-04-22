Bioplastic Packaging – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Bioplastic Packaging Market is expected to reach $53.71 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 16.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Bioplastic Packaging Market include BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Eastman Chemical Company, IFS chemicals, NatureWorks LLC, Metabolix Inc., Arkema Group, Novamont S.p.A., Albis Plastics, Innovia Films, Biome Bioplastics Limited., Grace Biotech, and DaniMer Scientific LLC.

Factors contributing to the growth of the market are increasing support given by governments and growing awareness among the general population. However, the huge production price is hindering the growth of the market.

Bio-plastics are developed using biodegradable feedstock to reduce the problems caused by conventional plastics. The demand for conventional plastics is declining continuously because they are harmful to the environment. Furthermore, it is broadly dependent on the oil and gas industry for raw materials. Conventional plastics are increasingly becoming unpopular because they can last for a very long time, can be hazardous to current life and the ecosystem in general, and rely heavily on the oil and gas industry for raw materials. Conventional plastics are used in nearly all industries as material for casings, electronics, packaging, and many other products. This high volume of products made out of materials that will not be besmirched for centuries is creating a high level of concern, particularly in developing economies, and emerging ones are quickly following suit.

Based on the end-user, the packaging segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to increased usage in the packaging industry for food packaging, pharmaceuticals packaging, and goods packaging. It is increasingly used in the single-use packaging materials such as shopping bags. Additionally, growth in consciousness about the surroundings pollution and ban on conservative plastics further improve the growth of the bio-plastics market.

By geography, Europe is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the account of strict regulations against consumption and intake of non-recyclable non-biodegradable plastics, along with getting the popularity of sustainable packaging in manufacturing business. Europe has incentivized bioplastic packaging.

Products Covered:

• Non-biodegradable Biopolymers

• Biodegradable Polymers

Types Covered:

• Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

• Polylactide (PLA)

• Phosphate-Buffered Saline (PBS)

• Bio-Polypropylene (PP)

• Bio Polyamide (PA)

• Bio-derived Polyethylene (PE)

• Bio-Phosphatidylserine (PS)

• Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

• Starch Blends

• Molded Fiber

• Aliphatic-Aromatic Co-Polyester (AAC)

• Water-Soluble Polymer (WSP)

• Aliphatic & Aromatic Polyesters

• Cellulose

• Other Types

Applications Covered:

• Plastic Bottles

• Films

• Bags

• Pouch & Sachet

• Cups

• Trays

• Clamshell

Packaging Solutions Covered:

• Rigid

• Flexible

End Users Covered:

• Food and Beverages

• Consumer Goods

• Pharmaceuticals

• Industrial Goods

• Packaging

• Cosmetics & Personal Care

• Other End Users

Technologies Covered:

• Injection Molding

• Bioplastic Directly Extracted from Biomass

• Pelletizing

• Non-Biodegradable Bio-Derived Thermoplastics

• Biodegradable Polymers Synthesized from Petrochemicals

• Bioplastic Synthesized from Bio-Derived Monomers

• Bioplastic Produced by Natural or Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO)

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

