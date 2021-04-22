Synthetic Leather – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Synthetic Leather Market is expected to reach $63.02 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Synthetic Leather Market include Achilles USA, Inc., Alfatex Italia SRL, Asahi Kasei Corporation, FILWEL Co., Ltd., Fujian Polytech Technology Corp., Ltd., H.R.Polycoats Pvt. Ltd., Kuraray Co., Ltd., Mayur Uniquoters Limited, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, San Fang Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Teijin Limited, Toray Industries, Inc., and Zhejiang Hexin Holdings Co., Ltd.

Some of the factors contributing to the growth of the market are increasing demand from the footwear industry and advantages over pure leather. However, the harmful effects of PU and PVC are hampering the growth of the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/synthetic-leather-market/request-sample

Artificial or synthetic leather, as it is usually called, is man-made leather, which gives the manifestation of the real leather. The product is sold under various names such as faux leather, vegan leather, leatherette, and pleather. Synthetic leather is composed of a cloth base which is coated with a synthetic resin so that it resembles animal hide on the surface. The surface of the fabric is dyed and treated with specific additives to resemble real leather. It primarily finds applications where a leather-like finish is required, such as in footwear, upholstery, clothing, and automobile, among others. It comes with no seams, which prevent the water from seeping inside and causing damage to the material.

Based on the end-user, the automotive segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to its wide range of uses for various vehicles such as buses, cars, trucks, motorcycles, and agricultural vehicles. The major application of synthetic leather in the automotive industry is for seat upholstery. It is also used in various other parts, such as steering wheel covers, door trims, knob & gear bot covers, sun visors & hoods, and roof lining. Its high elasticity makes the seats comfortable and resistance to cold and hot temperatures. The demand for synthetic leather is also increasing in the automotive industry as its manufacturing does not involve animal killing.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/synthetic-leather-market

By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the technological innovations in the synthetic leather industry and the presence of some of the major players in the region. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing synthetic leather market, which is backed by the high demand for synthetic leather in the footwear, automotive, and construction industries. The demand from major emerging countries such as China, India, and South Korea also drives the synthetic leather market in the region.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/synthetic-leather-market

Types Covered:

• Polyurethane (PU) Based

• Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Based

• Bio-Based

End Users Covered:

• Footwear

• Furnishing

• Automotive

• Clothing

• Accessories

• Electronics

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com