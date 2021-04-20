Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market is expected to reach $15.41 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market include Abbott, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, Braun Melsungen AG, Dexcom, Inc., DiamonTech GmbH, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Lifescan Inc., Medtronic, Terumo Medical Corporation, Ypsomed, Nipro, Sanofi, Arkray, Acon Laboratories and Prodigy Diabetes Care.

Increasing number of product launches and increasing prevalence of diabetes are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as strict regulations and decreased lab investments are hampering the market growth.

Blood glucose monitoring systems are diagnostics systems that are very essential for the care and treatment of diabetes, it is used to measure and monitor the levels of blood sugar in the patients. The significance of blood glucose monitoring system’s command is very high, with the growing prevalence of diabetes and diabetic population across the regions. These systems usually take blood samples, but with rising innovation and advancements in technology, even blood testing is considered traditional and sensors are deployed for continuous monitoring.

Based on the patient care setting, the self/home care segment is going to have a huge demand owing to rising diabetic population, and increasing consciousness about regular monitoring of glucose levels and increasing product launches enhancing patient comfort when used at home.

By geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth in the forecast period. The growth is mainly attributed by growing prevalence of diabetes in the US and Canada, favorable reimbursements, awareness programs.

Types Covered:

• Non-Invasive

• Invasive

Modalities Covered:

• Non- Wearable

• Wearable

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Retail Sales

• Institutional Sales

Devices Covered:

• Self-monitoring of Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems

• Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems

Testing Sites Covered:

• Alternate Site Testing

• Fingertip testing

Patient Care Settings Covered:

• Hospital & Clinics

• Self/Home Care

Applications Covered:

• Gestational Diabetes

• Diabetes

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

