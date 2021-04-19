Virtual Mirror – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Virtual Mirror Market is expected to reach $24.50 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 23.6% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Virtual Mirror Market include SenseMi ViuBox, Virtusize, True Fit Corporation, Dressformer, Styku, Bodymetrics, Total Immersion, Fits.me Holdings Limited, Cisco Systems, Astrafit, DigitalDM, International Business Machine Corporation, Metail Limited, 3D – A – Porter and Zugara, Inc.

While the factors like, ease of trying clothes in a virtual environment in stores and increasing number of e – commerce platforms and usage of internet for retailing are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the government regulation limiting the use of virtual mirrors in automobiles is hampering the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/virtual-mirror-market/request-sample

A virtual mirror is a blend of RFID technology plus augmented reality which act as a virtual fitting room. The device displays the user’s own image on a screen as if that screen were a mirror. Several versions feature augmented reality additions to the video display, or use a completely virtual graphical avatar of the user.

Based on the component, the software segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the need for providing visual interactive features on enthusiastic hardware systems such as mirrors and kiosks. The software ensures well-matched display on apps and websites for trying clothes and accessories in a virtual world.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/virtual-mirror-market

By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the usage of virtual mirrors in the retail and hospitality verticals. Europe is famous for its fashion and hospitality industries. The regional market is also open to innovations in the automotive industry due to the implementation of virtual windscreen solutions for luxury cars.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/virtual-mirror-market

Deployment Modes Covered:

• On-premises

• Cloud

Components Covered:

• Software

• Hardware

• Services

Technologies Covered:

• 3D Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality

• 3D Body Scanning

• Photo Accurate VFR

End Users Covered:

• Retail

• Automotive

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com