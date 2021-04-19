Soil Moisture Sensor – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Soil Moisture Sensor Market is expected to reach $507.95 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 16.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Soil Moisture Sensor Market include Acclima Inc., AquaCheck Pvt. Ltd., Campbell Scientific, Inc., Decagon Devices, Delta T Devices, Imko Micromodultechnik Gmbh, Irrometer Company, Inc., Sentek Pvt. Ltd., Stevens Water Monitoring System, Inc, The Toro Company, E.S.I. Environmental Sensors, METER Group, Spectrum Technologies and Vegetronix, Inc.

Rising interest for improved productivity and growing stringency of environmental regulations are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the poor reliability and spatial variability in the soil is hampering the market growth.

Soil moisture sensors are used to calculate the water substance in soil. Different laboratory and field measurement approach together with remote sensing are accessible to measure soil moisture content, but the fastest and best one is with the use of soil moisture sensor devices. However soil moisture sensors measure the volumetric moisture content in soil using properties of the soil like communication with neutrons and dielectric constant. Soil moisture and calculated property relation must be calibrated.

Based on the application, the agriculture segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the increasing usage of sensors in agricultural lands has enabled farmers to decrease water consumption and raise overall food production. These benefits are likely to drive the segment in the future.

By geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the increasing adoption of precision farming is the key factor which is likely to raise the growth of the North America soil moisture sensor market. Furthermore, severe environment regulation in countries such as U.S. and Canada is proposed to positively contribute to the expansion of soil moisture sensor market in North America.

Connectivity’s Covered:

• Wired

• Wireless

Sensor Types Covered:

• Volumetric Soil Moisture Sensors

• Soil Water Potential Sensors

Applications Covered:

• Agriculture

• Construction and Mining

• Forestry

• Landscaping and Ground Care

• Research Studies

• Residential

• Sports Turf

• Weather Forecasting

• Asset and Liability Management

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

