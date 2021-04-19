Plant Activators – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Plant Activators Market is expected to reach $1,362.62 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in plant activators market include Isagro SpA, BASF SE, Koppert B.V., Agrauxine S.A., Arysta Lifescience, Meiji Seika Kaisha Ltd, NutriAg Ltd., Plant Health Care, Nihon Nohyaku Co., Ltd., Gowan Company, LLC, Excel Crop Care Limited, Jaivik Crop Care LLP, NACL Industries Limited, Eagle Plant Protect Pvt. Ltd., Certis USA L.L.C., Syngenta, Futureco Bioscience S.A., and UPL Limited.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increase in farm expenditure, growing consumer preference for organic foods, evolution of farming practices & technology, increasing adoption of integratsed pest management practices and surge in the sales of plant activators across the globe. However, lack of awareness, increased prices of raw materials, and high R&D costs are expected to restrain the market growth.

Plant activators are chemicals that induce plant defense responses to a broad spectrum of pathogens. These activators have various advantages which includes boost of natural crop defense mechanisms to reduce stress events which thereby maximizes yield. In addition, during stress condition, plant activators provide major nutrients which thus enhance crop performance. It also improves recovery and compatible with most foliar pesticides and fertilizers.

By source, the biological segment is expected to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period. Biological plant activators play an important role in plant growth as they help improve nutrient use efficiency. Biological products are made from naturally occurring substances that can work alone as well as complement traditional methods of plant production and protection. Their benefits include improving crop nutrient, promoting growth & yield, and providing insect control and disease protection.

On the basis of geography, Europe is anticipated to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, owing to the decreasing agricultural land in Europe, optimization of available arable land has gained increasing importance in the region, which, in turn, drives the demand for plant growth regulators. Plant activators have received wide-scale acceptance in Europe as they are expected to increase long-term agricultural productivity and help realize the goal of food self-adequacy.

Forms Covered:

• Wettable Powders

• Water-Dispersible & Water-Soluble Granules

• Solutions

Crop Types Covered:

• Cereals & Grains

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Turf & Ornamentals

• Oilseeds & Pulses

Sources Covered:

• Chemical

• Biological

Applications Covered:

• Soil Treatment

• Foliar Spray

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

