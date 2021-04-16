Scara Robot – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Scara Robot Market is expected to reach $15.83 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Scara Robot Market include ABB, Comau, Denso, Durr, Fanuc, Hiwin Technologies, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Kuka, Mitsubishi Electric, Nachi-Fujikoshi, Omron Adept, Seiko Epson, Stäubli, Toshiba Machine, Yamaha Motor and Yaskawa.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing require to decrease human efforts and mistakes in the production process and demand for Scara robots are mounting. However, high overall setting up price for small volume manufacture is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

A Scara is an industrial robot, which comprises of a robotic arm, which is free to move in the X–Y axis and is fixed/rigid at the Z axis. Due to this configuration, it is able to imitate a human arm and majorly used for performing assembly tasks. Scara moves in the direction of X–Y–Z axis and rotates in the Z axis.

By end user, electrical & electronics segment is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period due to the growing demand for systems such as smart phones, high-end computers, and televisions. Scara robots used in this industry are constructing and programmed to handle display screens, connectors, and printed circuit boards (PCB). Parts such as wafers are small and delicate and need to be handled carefully.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to rapid growing adoption of industrial automation due to growing labor expenses as working age population is shrinking in countries such as China and Japan.

Products Covered:

• Dual Arm SCARA

• Single Arm SCARA

Types Covered:

• Service

• Testing

• Training

• Maintenance

• Software

• Hardware

Payload Capacities Covered:

• Up to 5.00 kg

• 5.01–15.00 kg

• More than 15.00 kg

Axis Types Covered:

• 3- Axis SCARA Robot

• 4- Axis SCARA Robot

• 5-Axis SCARA Robot

• 6-Axis SCARA Robot

Applications Covered:

• Assembling & Disassembling

• Die-casting

• Dispensing

• Handling

• Molding

• Packaging

• Processing

• Quality Testing and Inspection

• Welding & Soldering

End Users Covered:

• Automotive

• Ceramics and Stone

• Construction

• Electrical & Electronics

• Food & Beverages

• Foundry and Forging

• Metals & Machinery

• Oil & Gas

• Paper and Printing

• Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics

• Plastics, Rubbers, & Chemicals

• Precision Engineering & Optics

• Supply Chain Management

• Textiles and Clothing

• Industrial

• Logistics

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

