Burner Management System – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Burner Management System Market is expected to reach $10.18 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Burner Management System Market include ABB, ACL Manufacturing Inc, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc, Born Inc, Cimarron Energy INC, Combustex Corp, Doosan Babcock, Emerson Electric Co, Forney Corporation, Honeywell, Pilz GmbH & Co KG, Rockwell Automation Inc, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Tundra Process Solutions and Zeeco Inc.

Increasing rate of advancement in the industrial sector across the globe and usage of these systems in wide range of end-use industries such as chemicals, oil & gas etc., are the major factors driving the market growth. However, its less flexible nature is restraining the market growth.

Burner Management System is a safety solution for power generation facilities that enables the safe start-up, operation, and shut down of the multiple-burner furnace section of a boiler. It reduces maintenance, improves up-time, and provides a safe environment for the boiler and plant personnel.

Based on platform, the Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) segment is likely to have a huge demand as it has faster response time so it is used for performing firing control & safety shutdown and is popular among various industries.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to steady growth in the regional oil & gas industry, coupled with the high technology adoption rate.

Platforms Covered:

• Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

• Distributed Control System (DCS)

System Sizes Covered:

• Large

• Medium

• Small

Fuel Types Covered:

• Electricity

• Gas

• Oil

Components Covered:

• Software

• Hardware

Types Covered:

• Ovens

• Kilns

• Furnace

• Boilers

Applications Covered:

• Multiple-Burner

• Single-Burner

End Users Covered:

• Alternate Fuel

• Automotive

• Building

• Ceramics

• Chemical

• Food & Beverages

• Mining, Metal & Mineral (MMM)

• Oil & Gas

• Pharmaceutical

• Printing & Publishing

• Refining

• Specialty Chemicals

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

