Ready-Mix Concrete – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Ready-Mix Concrete Market is expected to reach $1396.21 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Ready-Mix Concrete Market include ACC Ltd, Barney and Dickenson Inc, Buzzi Unicem S.p.A, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Heidelberg Cement, Holcim Ltd, Lafarge R.W, Sidley Inc, SIKA group, UltraTech Cement, Vicat S.A and Vulcan Materials Company CRH plc.

Development of smart cities and continuous infrastructure development in emerging economies are the major factors driving the market growth. However, ease of availability of potential substitutes is restraining the market growth.

The ready-mix concrete (RMC) is a mixture of cement, water, sand and aggregates. Manufacturing it and delivering through a transit mixer enables the implementation of precise concrete in the construction project, making it strong and long lasting. It is particularly advantageous when small quantities of concrete or intermittent placing of concrete are required. It is also ideal for large jobs where space is limited and there is little room for a mixing plant and aggregate stockpiles.

Based on application, the residential segment is likely to have a huge demand due to rapidly growing population, favorable government policies and disposable income of individuals in India and China.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to rapid infrastructural development in India, and China. Government reforms to develop the road infrastructure in China and India in order to flourish the industrial development in the region are anticipated to positively impact the industry.

Productions Covered:

• Off-Site

• On-Site

Types Covered:

• Standard

• Flowable Fill/CLSM

• Fiber-Reinforced

• Architectural

• Accelerated Set

Products Covered:

• Central Mixed Concrete

• Ready Mix Concrete

• Shrink Mixed Concrete

• Transit Mixed Concrete

Applications Covered:

• Residential

• Industrial

• Commercial & Infrastructure

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

