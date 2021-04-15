Aerospace Ground Handling System – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Aerospace Ground Handling System Market is expected to reach $234.53 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Aerospace Ground Handling System Market include Swissport, Sats Ltd., RampSnake, PrimeFlight, John Menzies plc, JBT AeroTech, Dnata, Celebi, Cavotec SA, CargoTec, Bhadra International, Air+Mak, Weihai Guangtai Airports Equipment Co. Ltd, Bharat Earth Movers Ltd, SAAB Group, Bliss-Fox Ground Support Equipment Ltd., IMAI Aero-Equipment Mfg. Co., Aviapartner Nv, Aero Specialties, and Mallaghan Engineering Ltd.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are the rising air traffic across the globe and rapid technological advancements. However, optimization of operations during peak time is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Aerospace ground handling systems aid in various operations to reduce ground time and improve aircraft productivity. It deals with complex tasks daily and emphasizes on improving the time efficiency of ground operations to avoid delays caused by aircraft. It simplifies tasks for ground handlers and ensures operational efficiency. These systems also aim to increase passenger flow while offering a secure and quick check-in process.

By application, the cargo handling segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the growing air freight demand across the world.

Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the presence of several equipment manufacturers and service providers in the region.

Technologies Covered:

• Conventional System

• Electrical and Hybrid System

Services Covered:

• Ramp Services

• On-ramp Aircraft Services

• Onboard Services

• Passenger Services

• Field Operation Services

• Cabin Service

• Water Service Trucks

• Toilet Service Trucks

• Catering Vehicle Service

Equipment Covered:

• Tow Bars

• Push-Back Tractors

• Forklifts

• Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)

• Loaders

• Dollies

• Belts

• Tractors & Buses

• Cargo Loaders & Transporters

• Refuelers

• Tugs

• Air Starter

• Aircraft Deicers

• Passenger Steps

Product Types Covered:

• Aircraft Maintenance

• Aircraft Catering

• Aircraft Refuelling

• Aircraft Unloading

• Aircraft Loading

• Aircraft Marshalling

Applications Covered:

• Passenger Handling

• Cargo Handling

• Aircraft Handling

• Ramp Handling

End Users Covered:

• Civil

• Military

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

