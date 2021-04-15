Flight Management Systems – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Flight Management Systems Market is expected to reach $5.21 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Flight Management Systems Market include General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc, Rockwell Collins, Thales Group, Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. Kg, Universal Avionics Systems Corporation, Esterline Technologies Corporation, Leonardo-Finmeccanica Spa, Jeppesen Sanderson Inc, Navtech Inc, and Garmin Ltd.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are the development of glass cockpits, rising fleet orders, and significant growth in the global airline industry. However, stringent safety regulations are the restraining factors for the growth of the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/flight-management-systems-market/request-sample

The flight management systems are the main component of the avionics systems of a modern aircraft. It is a special computerized system that automatically performs different in-flight operations. Its main function includes in-flight management and flight planning, through the use of different sensors such as global positioning systems (GPS) and inertial navigation systems (INS).

By aircraft type, the narrow-body aircraft segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as it can fly over short routes and thus suited to cater the budget travellers.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/flight-management-systems-market

Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the increased deliveries of commercial aircraft to cater to the growing passenger traffic in the US and Canada.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/flight-management-systems-market

Components Covered:

• Software

• Hardware

Aircraft Types Covered:

• Wide-Body Aircraft

• Narrow Body Aircraft

• Turboprop Aircrafts

• Regional Transport Aircraft

• Very Large Aircraft

Fits Covered:

• Retrofit

• Line Fit

Aircraft Sizes Covered:

• Extra Large

• Large

• Medium

• Small

End Users Covered:

• Military

• Commercial

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com