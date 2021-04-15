Fluorine Silicone Rubber – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Fluorine Silicone Rubber Market is expected to reach $232.00 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Fluorine Silicone Rubber Market include Dow Corning Corporation, Keystone Inc., Elastomer Engineering, James Walker, Marco Rubber, and Silex Silicones Ltd.

Growing demand for both passenger and commercial vehicles and increasing commercial aircraft production are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, the high cost of fluorine silicone rubber is hampering the market growth.

Fluorosilicone rubber is a type of elastomer which is used in a extensive range of applications owing to its tremendous mechanical and physical properties akin to silicone rubber. In brief, fluorosilicone rubber is called a customized version of silicone rubber which has been fluorinated to finish up the polymer chains so that its chemical confrontation is improved. However, fluorosilicone exhibits higher resistance to mineral oils and fuels but lesser hot air resistance than silicone rubber. Fluorosilicone rubber is extremely resistant to ozone, weathering, and di-ester lubricants. The fluorosilicone is also known as FVMQ (fluorovinylmethylsiloxane). Conditional on the application, FVMQ technologies vie with fluorocarbon rubber (FKM) which is a carbon-based fluoroelastomer. Due to its better properties, fluorosilicone rubber is a popular material used in an wide range of sealing applications. It can be processed by compression molding, calendaring, extrusion, and liquid injection molding.

Based on the end-user, the automotive segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the surging demand for smaller engine compartments, increased exhaust gas recirculation and decreased airflow, and the high-end temperatures in under-the-hood environments (requiring efficient and temperature resistant materials) in the automobiles coupled with the increasing automotive production in the emerging economies. Moreover, considering the current automotive trends for small engine designs and increased efficiency, the increase in design flexibility as a result of innovative materials like FVMQ is boosting the demand for these rubbers in the automotive industry.

By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the presence of world’s leading automotive market in emerging countries such as India and China, where the use of the automobile is higher compared to other parts of the world. Also, the aerospace industry in this region is blooming at a significant rate. These are the main factors anticipated to contribute to the expansion of the fluorosilicone market during the estimated period.

Technologies Covered:

• Liquid Injection Molding

• Extrusion

• Compression Molding

• Calendaring

• 3D Printing

End Users Covered:

• Oil & Gas

• Electronics & Semiconductors

• Automotive

• Aerospace & Defense

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

