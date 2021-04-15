Monochloroacetic Acid – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Monochloroacetic Acid Market is expected to reach $1,392.21 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Monochloroacetic Acid Market include AkzoNobel N.V, CABB Group, Nufarm Limited, Niacet Corporation, Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, Shandong Minji Chemical Co., Ltd, Archit Organosys Limited, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited, Meridian Chem Bond Pvt. Ltd, S.R.Drugs and Intermediates Pvt. Ltd, Daicel Corporation, and Kaifeng Dongda Chemical Company.

Increasing demand for carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) and growing demand for agrochemicals are the major factors propelling the growth of the market. However, the harmful effect of MCA exposure is hampering the growth of the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/monochloroacetic-acid-market/request-sample

Monochloroacetic acid is primarily employed in the production of carboxymethyl cellulose, herbicides, and thioglycolic acid, which are further used in the manufacture of plastics, pharmaceuticals, flavours, cosmetics, and other organic chemicals. It is an intermediate for diverse chemical products. It is a colorless crystalline material formed by chlorinating acetic acid in the presence of a catalyst. The alternative method of production entails hydrolysis of trichloroethene using sulfuric acid. It is highly soluble in water and most of the organic solvents, except carbon tetrachloride. Monochloroacetic acid is obtainable in three crystal modifications: alpha, beta, and gamma. Commercially, monochloroacetic acid is produced in the alpha form and is obtainable as flakes, which are water-soluble.

Based on the end-user, the personal care segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the rising awareness of beauty products, changes in consumption patterns, and the impact of globalization on lifestyles, and changing retail landscape in the emerging regions. Hence, considering the aforesaid factors, with the rising demand for personal care products, the demand for monochloroacetic acid is expected to rise, during the anticipated period.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/monochloroacetic-acid-market

By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the growth in population, increasing demand for MCA in the formulation of CMC, agrochemicals, and surfactants, which are used in the industries such as building & construction, and agriculture. The market growth in this region is also attributed to higher growth prospects in personal care applications. Eastern regions witnessed approximately two-fifths of the personal care product consumption, which was more than twice the combined contribution by other developing regions. This has indicated the growth potential in this region.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/monochloroacetic-acid-market

Forms Covered:

• Crystalline

• Liquid

• Flakes

Processes Covered:

• Chlorination

• Hydrolysis

Products Covered:

• Dry Powder

• Liquid

• Pellets

Applications Covered:

• Production of Chemical Compounds

• Drugs

• Herbicides and Insecticides

• Indigo Dyeing Agent

• Amphoteric Surfactants

End Users Covered:

• Pharmaceutical

• Chemicals

• Food & Beverages

• Oil & Gas

• Personal Care

• Geological Drillings

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com