Offshore Corrosion Protection – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Offshore Corrosion Protection Market is expected to reach $13.74 billion by 2027 by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Offshore Corrosion Protection Market include Aegion Corporation, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Southern Cathodic Protection, RPM International Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Chase Corp, BASF SE, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., 3M, Hempel A/S, and Ashland.

Rising demand for offshore renewable and an increase in investments in the global oil & gas sector are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, technical difficulties in re-painting/coating are restraining the growth of the market.

Cathodic protection is a highly effective method to prevent corrosion of metal surfaces. Offshore corrosion protection systems protect a wide range of metallic structures in various environments.

Based on the application, the pipelines segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the increase in investments in the global oil & gas sector and rapid corrosion due to environmental conditions.

By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to high investment in the oil & gas industry, the establishment of numerous offshore exploration facilities in the region and investment in offshore wind power energy by China, Japan, South Korea, and India.

Technologies Covered:

• Cathodic Protection

• Corrosion Inhibitors

• Coatings

Applications Covered:

• Ships/Vessels

• Rigs

• Platforms

• Pipelines

• Offshore Wind Turbines

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

