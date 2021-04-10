Insulated Concrete Form (ICF) – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Insulated Concrete Form (ICF) Market is expected to reach $1,556.08 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Insulated Concrete Form (ICF) Market include Amvic, BASF, Beco Products , Conform Global, Durisol, Fox Blocks, Kore , Liteform, Logix Insulated Concrete Forms, Polycrete International, Quad-Lock Building Systems , Rastra, Sunbloc, Superform Products, and Nudura.

While factors like growing demand from hi-rise residential buildings and increasing preparedness toward disasters are propelling the market growth. However, high cost association is hampering the market growth.

Insulating concrete forms are utilized to hold fresh concrete that stay in place permanently to provide insulation for the structure they enclose. Insulating concrete forms result in cast-in-place concrete walls that are sandwiched between two layers of insulation material. These systems are strong and energy well-organized.

Based on the application, the residential segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the Increasing electricity bills owing to the growing use of air conditioner systems and heaters in the developed economies has created a need for wall structures with thermal barrier. As a result, insulated concrete forms are expected to witness significant demand over the projected period.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to consumer awareness regarding the benefits of insulated concrete forms has resulted in their high demand. Rising concerns of the homebuyers pertaining to the issues such as energy costs have propelled major builders for reconsidering the energy-efficiency of building materials which in return will boost the business share.

Material Types Covered:

• Cement-Bonded Wood Fiber

• Expanded Polystyrene Foam

• Polyurethane Foam

• Cement-bonded Polystyrene Beads

• Cellular Concrete

Concrete Shapes Covered:

• Waffle Grid System

• Flat Wall System

• Post & Lintel System

• Screen Grid Systems

Applications Covered:

• Institutional

• Residential

• Commercial

• Infrastructure

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

