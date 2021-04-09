Ambulatory Health Care Services – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Ambulatory Health Care Services Market is expected to reach $5.55 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Ambulatory Health Care Services Market include Healthway Medical Group, Medical Facilities Corporation, NueHealth, Sheridan Healthcare, Inc., Surgery Partners, Surgical Care Affiliates, Terveystalo, Aspen Healthcare, IntegraMed America, Inc and AmSurg Corp.

Increasing geriatric population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases and growing demand for minimally-invasive surgeries are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, regulatory and operational uncertainties are hampering the market growth.

Ambulatory service centers (ASC) also termed as outpatient care centers. These are medical care facilities which provide outpatient services such as consultation, diagnosis, treatment, and intervention services. Numerous specialties that serve in Ambulatory service centers (ASC) are ophthalmology, orthopaedics, gastroenterology, plastic surgery, pain, gynaecology, and many others.

Based on the application, the gastroenterology segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the rising adoption of sedentary lifestyle is boosting the number of patients suffering from digestive diseases. Rising cases of digestive diseases, over the forecast period, are expected to create a huge demand for ambulatory healthcare services.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the presence of a large number of well-equipped ambulatory centers, favourable reimbursement for different procedures at ambulatory centers, and the preference of patients for ambulatory facilities owing to associated advantages over hospitals.

Types Covered:

• Surgical Specialty Office

• Emergency Department

• Medical Specialty Office

• Primary Care Office

Applications Covered:

• Orthopedics

• Gastroenterology

• Pain Management or Spinal Injections

• Ophthalmology

• Plastic Surgery

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

