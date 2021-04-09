Free Space Optics (FSO) Communication Technology – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Free Space Optics Communication Technology Market is expected to reach $3,437.17 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 31.3% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Free Space Optics Communication Technology Market include AIRLINX Communications, Inc, Anova Technologies, AOptix Technologies, Inc., BridgeSat, Inc., Fog Optics, Inc., Trimble, Inc., Mostcom Ltd., Plaintree Systems, Inc., Sky Fiber, Inc., Space Photonics, Inc., LightPointe Communications, Inc., Mynaric AG, L3 Technologies, Inc. and fSONA Networks Corp.

The increasing need for digital connectivity, higher flexibility at low cost, and augmented need for higher and resilient bandwidth are the major factor driving the market growth. However, environmental issues like haze, rain, fog, and atmospheric turbulence resulting in instability of the network system is restraining the market growth.

Free space optics is a communication system where free space acts as a medium between transceivers and they should be in line-of-sight for the successful transmission of the optical signal. There is no requirement for the optical fiber cable. The technology is useful where the physical connections are impractical due to high costs or other considerations.

Based on the end user, the telecommunication segment is going to have high growth during the forecast period as free space optic communication technology is gradually being applied in the defense industry due to the need for a higher level of privacy in an extremely complex radiofrequency operating environment.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the rapid progress of the IT & telecommunications industry, rapid technological developments in this area, and growing development in the connectivity & technology field in China and India.

Components Covered:

• Transmitters

• Receivers

• Modulators

• Demodulators

• Encoders

• Decoders

Platforms Covered:

• Airborne

• Terrestrial

• Satellite

Ranges Covered:

• Short-Range

• Medium-Range

• Long-Range

Applications Covered:

• Disaster Management

• Last Mile Access

• Data Transmission

• Storage Area Network

End Users Covered:

• Healthcare

• Defense

• Telecommunication

• Traffic

• Aerospace Military

• Business

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

