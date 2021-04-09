Automotive Conformal Coatings- Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Automotive Conformal Coatings Market is expected to reach $3.73 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.7% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Automotive Conformal Coatings Market include Aalpha Conformal Coatings, ACC Silicones, ACLALTANA, Chase Corporation, Conins Pune, Creative Materials, CSL Silicones, Dymax, Electrolube, H.B. Fuller, Henkel, Illinois Tool Works, Shin-Etsu Chemical and The Dow Chemical Company.

The growing popularity of electric vehicles and the increasing adoption of electronics in vehicles are some of the major factors driving the market growth. However, size reduction and consolidation of components and costly removal and rework in case of damage may hinder the growth of the market.

Automotive confronting coatings are applied to the circuit board to safeguard and other essential automotive electronic from the harsh operating environment. It is mostly preferred in PCB and high-end applications in the automotive industries. Conformal coatings and the implementation of the materials is one of the most major methods for ensuring that the long term reliability of the electronics is better by intercepting degradation of the PCBs across corrosion, chemical attack and electrochemical migration. The automotive industries define conformal coatings to save circuitry from, brake fluid, gasoline vapour and salt spray.

Based on material, the acrylic segment held a significant market share during the forecast period due to its cheaper cost than other available coatings and no special requirement of any additional equipment for its application. In addition, it bestows protection to sensitive components against a broad level of contaminations. These factors are anticipated to drive the market growth of the acrylic segment near future.

By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate as it is the largest vehicle producer across the globe, with increasing government focus on mandating safety and increasing demand for comfort features. This leads to the growing number of ECUs, PCBs, sensors, and LEDs in vehicles. The high growth rate of these components is expected to attract new investments and expansions from regional and global conformal coating suppliers to cater to this increase in demand.

Materials Covered:

• Acrylic

• Epoxy

• Parylene

• Polyurethane

• Silicone

Components Covered:

• Battery Casing

• Electronic Control Unit (ECU)

• Infotainment System

• Light-Emitting Diode (LED)

• Printed Circuit Board (PCB)

• Sensors

Vehicles Types Covered:

• Passenger Car

• Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

• Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Electrics Vehicles Covered:

• Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

• Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle/Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV/HEV)

Application Methods Covered:

• Brush Coating

• Dipping

• Selective Coating

• Spray Coating

• Vapor Deposition

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

