High Purity Quartz – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global High Purity Quartz Market is expected to reach $1,233.94 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in High Purity Quartz Market include Jiangsu Pacific Quartz, Donghai Colorful Mineral Products, Heraeus, Covia Holdings Corporation, Xinyi Mingwang Quartz Sand, Donghai Shihu Quartz, Quartz Corp, Mineracao Santa Rosa(MSR), Charles B. Chrystal Co. Inc., Ron Coleman Mining, Kyshtym Mining, Nordic Mining ASA, Creswick Quartz Pty Ltd, Sibelco Group, and I-Minerals Inc.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increasing demand from various end use industries, rising demand for high purity quartz in hydraulic cracking in oil and gas industries, and increasing setting up of PV solar power stations coupled with increasing demand for technological advancements. However, lack of manufacturers in developing regions and high prices of raw materials are expected to restrain the market growth.

High purity quartz is also called as HPQ and is defined by the product which is promoted as IOTA which is excavated by sibelco. IOTA consists of a set of high purity benchmark. The high purity quartz comprises 20 ppm per/Mn which is a standard equation from 99.998% of SiO2. This high purity quartz is useful in semiconductors and solar panels. It involves many processing technologies such as processing of raw quartz into high purity quartz which involves advanced communication technology, chemical, thermal, and physical steps. The processing includes screening, floatation, crushing, and magnetic separation.

By end user, semiconductors segment have a huge demand in high purity quartz products, due to their superior quality and excellent purity. High purity quartz is employed in the semiconductor industry to produce crucibles and quartz glass products such as windows, rods, and tubes. High purity quartz enables parts of the semiconductor to withstand the extreme temperatures of wafer processing. Semiconductors are primarily used in the electronics industry. They help enhance the performance of products. This is projected to fuel the demand for high purity quartz in the semiconductor industry over the next few years.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is a highly attractive region of the global high purity quartz market, due to increasing number of fabrication plants and solar plants coupled with increasing presence of favorable semiconductor industries. China is likely to lead the market in the region during the forecast period. Wide industrial manufacturing base, high availability of raw materials, broad consumer base, and large population are some of the key factors driving the demand for high purity quartz in the country.

Grades Covered:

• Grade I

• Grade II

• Grade III

• HPQ Powder

Types Covered:

• Crystal Ore

• Silica Ore

• Transparent Holographic Films

• Metallized Holographic Films

End Users Covered:

• Telecom

• Microelectronics

• Fiber Optics

• Semiconductors

• Lighting

• Solar

• Optical Industry

• Other Applications

Sales Channels Covered:

• Aftermarket

• Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

