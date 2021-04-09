Benzaldehyde – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Benzaldehyde Market is expected to reach $432.7 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Benzaldehyde Market include Shimmer Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Taile Chemical Industry, Co. Ltd, Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Limited, Haihang Industry Co., Ltd., Shenyang Huijinfengda Chemical Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Jiamai Chemical Co. Ltd., Merck Kgaa, Nantong Tianshi Chemical Co., Ltd., Wuhan Dico Chemical Co. Ltd., Chematek S.p.A., Taj Pharmaceutical Limited, Penta S.R.O, Kadillac Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Lanxess, Danyang Wanlong Chemical Co, and Emerald Kalama Chemical.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include rise in demand among the aromatic chemical manufacturers along with the growth in aromatic chemicals market, increasing demand for benzaldehyde as an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) in the pharmaceutical industries, and rise in use of benzaldehyde in dyes & coatings industry. However, fluctuation in crude oil prices is expected to restrain the market growth.

Benzaldehyde, also known as benzoic aldehyde, is an aromatic compound that belongs to the functional group of aldehydes. It is widely used in the chemical industry (for the manufacturing of dyes, perfumes, mandelic acid, and cosmetics) and in the food and beverage industry. It is also used as a solvent for oils, resins, cellulose ethers, cellulose acetate, and nitrate. The compound is widely used in organic synthesis, where it is used as a raw material for a large number of products.

By grade, Food Chemicals Codex (FCC) grade benzaldehyde is majorly used for the production of fragrances and soaps. The compound is generally recognized as safe (GRAS) and, therefore, finds wide application in the personal care, and food and beverage industries. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized application of benzaldehyde as a synthetic flavoring agent. It is used to give flavors such as almond or cherry. Thus, FCC grade Benzaldehyde enjoys steady demand.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific region is set to witness an exponential growth in the forecast period owing to lenient government regulations, development of numerous end-user industries, and a very large consumption base. Based on the demand, countries like Japan, India and China are likely to hold sway the Asia Pacific benzaldehyde market. China is major revenue generating country due to growing end user industry and increase in consumption rate of chemicals by manufacturers.

Grades Covered:

• Technical Grade

• Food Chemicals Codex (FCC) Grade

Derivatives Covered:

• Sodium Benzoate

• Cinnamic Acid

• Benzoic Acid

• Benzyl Alcohol

Sales Channels Covered:

• Direct Channel

• Distribution Channel

Production Processes Covered:

• Toluene Chlorination Process

• Toluene Oxidation Process

Applications Covered:

• Pharmaceutical & Intermediates

• Dye & Coatings

• Flavor & Fragrances

• Agrochemical (Crop Protection)

• Food

• Beverages

• Aroma Chemicals

• Cosmetics

• Spices

• Plastic Additives

• Paper & Textile

• Chemical Intermediates

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

