Feed Binders – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Feed Binders Market is expected to reach $6.42 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Feed Binders Market include Danisco A/S, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Ingredion, Inc., E.I Du pont de Nemours And company, Roquette Freres, Kemin Industries, Inc., J. M. Huber Corporation, Borregaard ASA, Gelita AG, FMC Corporation, Darling Ingredients, Inc., Jinan Tiantianxiang Co., Ltd., Sichuan Groupeve Co . ltd, Pestell group of companies, CP Kelco U.S., Inc, and Uniscope, Inc.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increased consumption of livestock-based products, increasing awareness among manufacturers about the benefits offered by feed binders, strong growth in the compound feed industry, growing concerns regarding animal health, and increasing meat consumption across the globe. However, price volatility and availability of raw materials are identified as key factors hindering the market growth.

Feed binders are products that are used to bind, glue, or hold the various feed ingredients together in order to maintain pellet integrity. They are firming agents that are added to fish feed to improved the quality of pellets, water stability, hardiness, and bulk density. There are different techniques involved in feed binding, including pelleting, steaming or cooking, gelatinize or partially gelatinize natural starches in the feed ingredients, which further help to bind the feed together. Feed binders are basically used in animal feed to produce safe products, nutritious, and better pellets, which results in improved digestion in animals. They are also used in different quantities and concentrations, depending on the species.

By type, the lignosulphonates segment is projected to be the significant-growing segment in the market. They are used due to their binding, dispersing, and emulsifying properties in the manufacture of feed products, to provide structural integrity. Lignosulfonates are the most commonly used feed binder as they are highly cost-effective and are utilized across various types of feed. The relatively low toxicity of lignosulfonates makes them a preferred binder among feed manufacturers. They are used to improve the feed properties of pellets.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period, due to its rise in population, increase in per capita income, and urbanization. The ruminants and poultry feed production in Asia Pacific is growing at a higher rate since the past five years. With the increasing pork consumption in the Southeast Asian region, feed manufacturers are eventually witnessing high demand for feed binders in swine and poultry feed.

Types Covered:

• Plant Gums & Starches

• Molasses

• Lignosulfonates

• Gelatin & Other Hydrocolloids

• Hemicellulose

• Collagen

• Clay

• Other Types

Sources Covered:

• Synthetic

• Natural

Livestock Covered:

• Swine

• Aquatic Animals

• Cattle

• Poultry

• Dogs & Cats

• Ruminants

• Horses

• Other Livestock

Applications Covered:

• Moist

• Crumbles

• Pellets

Sales Channels Covered:

• Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

• Direct Sales

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

