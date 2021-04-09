Nanosilica – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Nanosilica Market is expected to reach $6.19 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Nanosilica Market include Dupont, Songyi Advanced Materials, Nanopore Incorporated, Evonik Resource Efficiency Gmbh, Cabot Corporation, Fuso Chemical Co., Ltd., Akzo Nobel N.V., Nanostructured and Amorphous Materials (NanoAmor), Nanoshell Co., Bee Chems, nanoComposix, Wacker Chemie Ag, Dow Corning Corporation, and Advanced NanoTech Lab.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include rising demand from the rubber industry in light of the growing automotive industry, growing concerns for environment and renewable resources, cheap & abundant availability, and heavy demand across all verticals. However, high cost of equipment and technology of producing nano silica hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, increased investment in R&D globally is expected to provide new opportunities to market players.

Nanosilica is the nanoparticles of silicon dioxide. Those are used for sake of biomedical research due to their stability, low toxicity and ability to work with wide range of polymers and molecules. They are divided into p-type and s type according to their structure. Major application of nanosilica is as an excipient in manufacturing of rubber and plastics as strengthening filler.

By product, P-type emerged as the leading product category during the forecast period, due to increasing demand from the concrete industry which was augmented by the construction sector including residential and commercial buildings. The growing end-use sector, particularly in the Asia Pacific and North America region, is projected to be a key factor for the increased demand for the P-type products over the forecast period.

Based on the geography, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, owing to emerging economies in the region such as China, India, and Japan have been witnessing strong economic growth in light of growing industrial activities in various application sectors such as coatings, rubber, agriculture, food, concrete, healthcare & medicine, and others. China was estimated as the largest consumer of nanosilica globally, due to growing industrial activities in the country. Nanosilica is extensively used in the concrete mixture as an additive which is supported by rising infrastructural growth in China.

Products Covered:

• S-type (Spherical Particles)

• P-type (Porous Particles)

• Type III

Sales Channels Covered:

• Distribution Channel

• Direct Channel

Applications Covered:

• Batteries

• Paints & Coating

• Glass & Ceramics

• Gypsum

• Healthcare & Medicine

• Food

• Resin Composites

• Agriculture

• Rubber and Plastic Additives

• Cement & Concrete Mixtures

• Electronics & Semiconductors

• Cosmetics

• Drug Carrier

• Magnetic Materials

• Chemical & Material

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

