Submersible Pumps – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Submersible Pumps Market is expected to reach $20.84 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Submersible Pumps Market include Atlas Copco, Ebara Corporation, Flowserve Corporation, General Electric Company, Grundfos, Halliburton, KSB Group, Sulzer, The Gorman-Rupp Company, Toyo Denki Industrial Co., Ltd., Tsurumi Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Walrus Pump Co., Ltd, Wilo SE, Xylem Inc, Mody Pumps, Grindex, SPT Pumpen, SAER Elettropompe Spa, BJM Pumps, and Vansan.

Rising investments in the construction industry, rapid urbanization, and high command for submersible pumps in the agricultural sector are the major factors propelling the market growth. On the other hand, motor failure and high troubleshooting costs are hampering the market growth.

A submersible pump is equipment whose assembly is reserved submerged in the fluids that it needs to pump thus preventing the formation of any vapour cavity in the liquid and work by pushing fluids to the surface from the submerged positions. They utilize a series of impellers that push the fluid progressively towards the top. These pumps are developed for different flow rates of the liquid satisfying different purposes in industries.

Based on the end user, the industrial segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the growing number of deepwater exploration activities and rising adoption of submersible pumps in various verticals such as wastewater, sewage treatment, draining out water from holes in various construction and mining activities.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as this region is attracting investors to set up production facilities because of the accessibility of raw materials and labour at lower prices, and also industrial activities are increasing due to low manufacturing costs and the support of the local governments.

Operations Covered:

• Multi-Stage

• Single-Stage

Head Types Covered:

• Below 50M

• 50M-100M

• Above 100M

Power Ratings Covered:

• Below 1 HP

• 1–5 HP

• 5–15 HP

• Above 15 HP

Capacities Covered:

• Low

• Medium

• High

Types Covered:

• Air-Driven

• Electrical

• Hydraulic

Pump Types Covered:

• Bilge Pumps

• Electrical Submersible Pumps

• Effluent Pumps

• Grinder Pumps

Applications Covered:

• Openwell Submersible Pump

• Non-Clog Submersible Pump

• Borewell Submersible Pump

End Users Covered:

• Residential & Commercial

• Industrial

• Wastewater Management

• Water Supply & Distribution

• Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

• Petroleum

• Municipal

• Domestic

• Agricultural & Irrigation

• Pulp & Paper

• Food & Beverages

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

