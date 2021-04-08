Educational Robot – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Educational Robot Market is expected to reach $3.42 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 17.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Educational Robot Market include Aisoy Robotics, Hanson Robotics, Lego Group, Modular Robotics, Pal Robotics, Probotics America, Qihan Technology Co., Robothink, Robotis , SoftBank Robotics, Macco Robotics , Idmind, Arrick Robotics, Adele Robots, Primo Toys , ABB, KUKA, FANUC, Sphero, and Ozobot & Evollve, Inc.

Research and expansion associated with humanoid robots to transform the service industry and rising demand for collaborative robots in education and industrial sectors are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, high costs associated with the purchase of educational robots are hampering the market growth.

Educational robots are specific task-based robots that improve the scientific and technological atmosphere in schools & institutions. It transfers knowledge to its users with the help of the latest technology and AI. These robots imply effective scientific learning and serve as a companion cum teacher to kids. It teaches and provides real-world knowledge and application of math, science, programming, and engineering, thereby facilitating easy and fun learning.

Based on the type, the service robots segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as these robots are used throughout all levels of education and different types of service robots are designed for different age groups engaged in education and research. Therefore, service robots are used from kindergarten to university studies, which widen its scope.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the government initiatives for advancing education, technological advancements in the field of robotics made by the regional players. Japan and South Korea are making relentless strides in the development of various types of robots.

Education Levels Covered:

• Schools

• Special Education

• Higher Education

Components Covered:

• Hardware

• Software

Types Covered:

• Service Robots

• Collaborative Industrial Robots

Functional Abilities Covered:

• Autonomous Navigation

• Environmental Perception

• Self-Maintenance

• Task Perception

• Task Performance

• Other Functional Abilities

Applications Covered:

• Core Subject

• Educational Support Tools

• Tele-Presence

End Users Covered:

• K-12 Schools

• Universities

• Kindergarten

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

