Bonded Magnet- Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Bonded Magnet Market is expected to reach $3.77 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Bonded Magnet Market include Alliance LLC, Allstar Magnetics, Arnold Magnetic Technologies, Magnequench International, LLC, Viona Magnetics, Advanced Technology Materials Co. Ltd., DEXTER MAGNETIC TECHNOLOGIES, Evitron Sp. z o.o., MS-Schramberg GmbH & Co. KG, RHEINMAGNET Horst Baermann GmbH, Stanford Magnets, Adams Magnetic Products Co., Xiamen Yuxiang Magnetic Materials Ind. Co., Ltd., VACUUMSCHMELZE GmbH & Co. KG and Neo Magnequench.

Growth of consumer electronic products and supportive government policies are driving the market growth. However, presence of strong substitutes and alternatives is hampering the growth of the market.

Bonded magnets are composites of a permanent magnetic powder which are embedded in a nonmagnetic matrix type. Such type of matrix is typically considered as a thermoplastic or elastomeric binder. The permanent magnetic powder properties are optimized through the chemical process, and the binder that holds the magnetic particles in place can produce a flexible or rigid magnet.

Based on the product, the rare earth bonded magnets segment is going to have high growth during the forecast period as anisotropic rare-earth permanent magnetic powders offer the ability to produce high-energy bonded magnets and have both excellent magnetic properties and extremely low aging loss, a compound employed in that magnet, and methods for their production.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have high growth during the forecast period owing to the substantial investment in industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, and environment & energy and rising government initiatives in the developing economies of Asia Pacific.

Manufacturing Processes Covered:

• Calendering

• Compression

• Extrusion

• Injection Molding

Products Covered:

• Rare Earth Bonded Magnets

• Ferrite Bonded Magnets

• Hybrid Bonded Magnets

• Other Product Types

Types Covered:

• Plastic Injected Magnets

• Plastic Pressed Magnets

Applications Covered:

• Pumps

• Hard Disk Drives (HDD)

• Level Gauges

• Instrument Panels

• Copier Rotors

• Fuel Filters

• Magnetic Couplings

• Sensors

• Actuators

• Motors

End Users Covered:

• Automotive & Transportation

• Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Equipment

• Cameras

• Consumer Electronic Appliances

• Computers and Magnetic Storage Devices

• Electrical & Electronics

• Industrial

• Medical & Healthcare Devices

• Power Generation

• Military & Aerospace

• Measurement Instruments

• Printer and Copiers

• Home Appliance

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

