Aircraft Interface Device – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Aircraft Interface Device Market is expected to reach $438.84 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 14.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Aircraft Interface Device Market include Astronics Corporation, Avionica, Collins Aerospace, Elbit Systems Ltd, Esterline Technologies Corporation, Global Eagle Entertainment, Honeywell International Inc., SCI Technologies, Inc., Teledyne Controls LLC, Thales Group, The Boeing Company, United Technologies Corporation, Viasat Inc, DAC International, Inc., CMC Electronics Inc., and Skytrac Systems Ltd.

Increase in demand for real-time aviation analytics, large existing aircraft fleet for retrofitting, and increase in situational awareness to drive operations are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as compatibility issues with retrofitting and cybersecurity issues with wireless devices are hampering the market growth.

Aircraft interface device (AID) is a hardware that provides interface between an electronic flight bag (EFB) and an aircraft. This technology is a key enabler of the smart cockpit concept. Modern aircraft interface devices not only act as a real-time data-crunching tool but also enables effective communication with ground support staff such as dispatchers and maintenance personnel and aids in better decision making. Connecting AID hardware platform ultimately assists in improving fuel efficiency, enhancing flight safety and performance, and enabling predictive maintenance.

Based on fit, the retrofit segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the technological advancements in the field of the aircraft interface device, the development of safety systems, and the increasing demand for real-time data. The rise in demand for replacement with a technologically-advanced aircraft interface device has propelled the growth of the retrofit segment.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the high demand for new aircraft in the region. The growing demand for aircraft for commercial applications and their increasing utility in the defense sector to carry out transport and surveillance activities are additional factors influencing the growth of the aircraft interface device market in North America. Leading aircraft manufacturers, such as The Boeing Company and Bombardier, and major aircraft system and component manufacturers, such as Collins Aerospace, Astronics Corporation, Viasat, Inc., and Teledyne Controls LLC are headquartered in North America.

Platforms Covered:

• Hardware

• Software

Fits Covered:

• Line Fit

• Retrofit

Connectivities Covered:

• Wired

• Wireless

Aircraft Types Covered:

• Civil

• General Aviation

• Military

Applications Covered:

• Electronic Flight Bag Integration

• In-flight Entertainment Systems

• Data Management

• Firewall Protection

End Users Covered:

• Fixed Wing

• Rotary Wing

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

