Stevia Rebaudiana – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Stevia Rebaudiana Market is expected to reach $1,403.80 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Stevia Rebaudiana Market include Tate and Lyle, Sunwin Stevia, Croda International Plc, PureCircle, Omega Protein Corporation, Merisant, Julong High-Tech, GLG Life Tech Corp, Haotian Pharm, Golden Omega S.A, FMC Corporation, Daepyung, Jining Aoxing Stevia Products, Cargill Incorporated, Biolotus Technology, Shangdong Huaxian Stevia, and Haigen Stevia.

Factors such as the increasing obesity and diabetes cases around the world, growing beverage industry, and rising demand for natural sugar substitutes are driving the market growth. However, fluctuation in the prices of stevia leaves is hampering the growth of the market.

Stevia Rebaudiana are leaves containing sweetening compounds and are also called as sweet leaves and candy leaves. It is not chemically processed and also has various advantages. These do not contain any carbohydrates and calories, and therefore stevia is being increasingly used in various applications.

Based on the end user, the food & beverages segment is going to have high growth during the forecast period as stevia enhances the properties of food products without impacting its quality.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have high growth during the forecast period owing to the investments from several multinational manufacturers, in countries like Japan, China, and India.

Forms Covered:

• Liquid

• Powder

Constituents Covered:

• Rebaudioside-A

• Stevioside

Products Covered:

• STV Series

• Reb-A Series

• Glucosyl Series

Types Covered:

• Stevia Leaves

• Stevia Extracts

• Stevia Blends

Applications Covered:

• Suppressing Agents

• Heat Resistant Agents

• Flavor Enhancers

Packaging Covered:

• Bags

• Sachets

• Pouches

• Bottles & Cans

End Users Covered:

• Pharmaceuticals

• Food & Beverages

• Daily Chemical Industry

• Cosmetics

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

