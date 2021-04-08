Human Centric Lighting – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Human Centric Lighting Market is expected to reach $8,026.36 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 33.2% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Human Centric Lighting Market include General Electric, Hubbell Inc, Legrand SA, OSRAM Licht AG, SG Lighting Ltd, Zumtobel Group AG, Wipro Enterprises, Cree, Inc., TRILUX GmbH & Co. KG, Signify Lighting NV, Glamox AS, Regiolux, Lutron Electronics Co., Inc, Herbert, Lumileds Holding B.V., Controlled Lighting Corp., Acuity Brands, Inc., Ledmotive, Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG, and Healthe.

Factors such as the growing smart city establishments, rising demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions, and the increasing demand for IoT devices in residential and commercial spaces are driving the market growth. However, the high installation cost of this system is hampering the growth of the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/human-centric-lighting-market/request-sample

Human centric lighting encourages a person’s well-being, mood, and health by adjusting directions, color temperatures, and illuminance. These lighting solutions can improve concentration, safety, and efficiency in workplaces as well as educational environments. It also helps in the prevention of chronic diseases for individuals having irregular daily routines.

Based on the installation type, the new installations segment is going to have high growth during the forecast period owing to the construction of various new commercial, educational, and institutional facilities across the globe.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/human-centric-lighting-market

By geography, Europe is going to have high growth during the forecast period as the infrastructure refurbishment in this region is attributed to high focus on providing healthy and well-illuminated building environments.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/human-centric-lighting-market

Products Covered:

• LED Light Sources

• Conventional Light Sources

Offerings Covered:

• Hardware

• Services

• Software

Installation Types Covered:

• Retrofit Installations

• New Installations

Applications Covered:

• Outdoor

• Indoor

End Users Covered:

• Transport

• Residential

• Educational Institutions

• Plant-Centric Lighting

• Office

• Marine and Aviation

• Correctional Facilities

• Industrial

• Hospitality

• Enterprises & Data Centers

• Commercial

• Animal-Centric Lighting

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Elite Sports

• Wholesale & Retail

• Institutional

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com