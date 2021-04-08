Commercial Avionics Systems- Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Commercial Avionics Systems Market is expected to reach $125.47 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Commercial Avionics Systems include BAE Systems, Cobham, Curtiss-Wright, Esterline Technologies (Transdigm Inc) , Garmin Ltd, GE Aviation, Harris Corporation, Honeywell, L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc, Meggitt, Nucon Aerospace, Safran, Teledyne Technologies, Inc, Thales Group, United Technologies Corporation (Collins Aerospace).

Adoption of next-generation flight management systems in avionics and mandate for automatic dependent surveillance—broadcast (ADS-B) leading to high demand for avionics are the factors driving the market. However, increasing vulnerability of avionics to cyber attacks is restraining the market growth.

Avionics are the electronic systems used on aircraft, artificial satellites, and spacecraft. Avionic systems include communications, navigation, the display and management of multiple systems, and the hundreds of systems that are fitted to aircraft to perform individual functions.

By system, hardware segment held significant growth during the forecast period as the hardware performs as an individual unit providing a computing platform and various interfaces to other avionics. It can also be integrated as a function on various platforms such as integrated modular avionics cabinets (IMA). The control display unit (CDU or MCDU) provides the primary human/machine interface for data entry and information display. Hardware offers primary navigation, flight planning, and optimized route determination and en route guidance to the aircraft. It carries out functions such as navigation, flight planning, trajectory prediction, performance computations, and guidance.

By geography, North America is anticipated to have a significant growth in the global commercial avionics systems market during the forecast period due to the growing demand for aircraft for commercial applications and their increasing utility in the defense sector to carry out surveillance and transport activities.

Platforms Covered:

• Civil Aviation Aircraft (Commercial Aviation)

• Military Aviation

• Business Jets & General Aviation

• Helicopters

Systems Covered:

• Hardware

• Software

End Users Covered:

• Aftermarket

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

