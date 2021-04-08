WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver 2021: Live Stream, Full Wrestling Pay-per-view show Start Time and HD TV Coverage
WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night 1 preview: UK start time, matches, live stream and more WrestleMania Week is truly underway, and tonight WWE’s NXT brand takes centre stage with the first night of TakeOver: Stand & Deliver
Live Stream: WWE NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver 2021 Online here
Click Here to Watch NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver Live Stream Free
The black and gold brand carries a strong reputation after years of stellar inring action, and its flagship TakeOver events are regarded as one of the most consistently great showcases in the industry
There’s always a high level of expectation for these shows, but the talent on display across both editions of this firstever double header are more than capable of living up to that
Boasting three title clashes, a potential technical masterclass and a high stakes match playing directly into the tomorrow night’s event, there’s a lot to get excited about with every bout offering something very different
It’s also the last time NXT will air opposite AEW Dynamite on a Wednesday, with the show shifting to Tuesdays from April 13
As with all the WWE shows happening this week, we’ve put together our handy guide with full match card, streaming details and more
Here’s what you need to know…
When is NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night one?
NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver takes place tonight and tomorrow (April 7 and 8) with all the action on the main cards kicking off at 1am for fans in the UK
How can you watch NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night one?
As with the monthly WWE payperviews, there will be a Kickoff show available on the WWE Network, WWEcom, the WWE app, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Twitch at midnight
For fans in the UK, you can tune into the main Stand & Deliver show by either streaming live or watching on demand via the WWE Network, or by tuning into BT Sport 1
NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night one full match card
The matches are all nailed in for tonight, and as with every TakeOver, all of them have a chance of stealing the show in very different ways
Here’s what’s on tap for both nights…
Night One
NXT Women’s Title: Io Shirai (c) vs Raquel Gonzalez
NXT Tag Team Titles: MSK vs Legado Del Fantasma vs Grizzled Young Veterans
Gauntlet Eliminator Match (winner faces Johnny Gargano on night two): Leon Ruff vs Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott vs Bronson Reed vs Cameron Grimes vs Dexter Lumis vs LA Knight
NXT UK Title: WALTER (c) vs Tommaso Ciampa
Pete Dunne vs KUSHIDA
Kickoff: Toni Storm vs Zoey Stark
Night Two
NXT Title: Finn Balor (c) vs Karrion Kross
Unsanctioned Match: Adam Cole vs Kyle O’Reilly
NXT North American Title: Johnny Gargano (c) vs Gauntlet winner
Ladder Match for undisputed NXT Cruiserweight Title: Jordan Devlin (c) vs Santos Escobar (c)
NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles: Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart vs The Way (Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell)
What can you expect from NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver night one?
In short, some of the best inring action in the world
As we’ve already said, NXT TakeOver carries with it a great reputation for wrestling excellence, and it’s pretty much unheard of to be disappointed after one of these shows
Every match has some kind of stakes this time round, and look for WALTER to retain the NXT UK Championship before defending it against Rampage Brown oN NXT UK Prelude tomorrow evening
Dexter Lumis’ issues with The Way mean he’s primed to win the gauntlet and face Johnny Gargano tomorrow night, while it doesn’t quite feel like Io Shirai’s time to lose her women’s gold
Toni Storm will likely pick up some momentum on the Kickoff, and any of the three tag team challengers would be worthy champions
Perhaps Grizzled Young Veterans will steal the win, setting up the chase with MSK gunning for the titles
Io Shirai vs Raquel Gonzalez for the NXT Women’s Championship
Walter vs Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT UK Championship
“MSK” Wes Lee and Nash Carter vs “Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake vs Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde in a Triple Threat for the vacant NXT Tag Titles
Leon Ruff vs Isaiah Scott vs Bronson Reed vs Cameron Grimes vs Dexter Lumis vs LA Knight in a sixman gauntlet eliminator for a shot at the NXT North American Championship on night two (the entrants are listed in the they will enter the match)
Kushida vs Pete Dunne
The following matches and events are advertised for NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver night two on Thursday
Finn Balor vs Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship
Adam Cole vs Kyle O’Reilly in an unsanctioned match
Johnny Gargano defends the NXT North American Championship against the winner of the gauntlet eliminator
Santos Escobar vs Jordan Devlin in a ladder match to unify the NXT Cruiserweight Championship
Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon vs Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell for the NXT Women’s Tag Titles
Powell’s POV: Night one will be simulcast on USA Network and Peacock The second night will be a traditional Takeover special available via Peacock in the United States (and WWE Network internationally) Join us for live reviews of both shows Dot Net Members will hear same night audio reviews of both Takeover specials