High Speed Camera – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global High Speed Camera Market is expected to reach $1,015.54 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 13.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in High Speed Camera Market include Mikrotron GmBH, NAC Image Technology, Integrated Design Tools, Olympus Corporation, Photron LTD., AOS Technologies AG, Weisscamm GMBH I.L, PCO AG, Del Imaging Systems, LLC, Fastec Imaging Corporation, Ametek, Inc. (Vision Research), Baumer Holding AG, Optronis GmBH, Xcitex, Inc., Ix-Cameras Inc., Motion Capture Technologies, and Panasonic.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include growing use of high-speed cameras in entertainment & media, and sports industries, cumulative demand for compact high-speed cameras, wide use in automotive and transportation, the rise in R&D investments by key players, and increase in usage of high-speed cameras in thermal imaging applications. However, high setup cost for industrial usage is restricting the market growth.

A high-speed camera is an optical device capable of capturing images at a rate of more than 250 frames per second. High-speed cameras are used as a research and media tool that aids in analyzing the processes that are performed at very high speed and cannot be detected by human eye. It captures a consecutive arrangement of pictures that are recorded at high frame rates and later on played in slow motion to allow the viewer to observe and measure events that happen rapidly, impossible for human eye to comprehend.

By resolution, the >2–5 MP segment is expected to grow at the significant rate throughout the forecast period. Applications such as spray analysis, combustion research, and vibration analysis in the scientific research, design, and testing laboratories require high-speed cameras with a high resolution to efficiently analyze events. Applications such as production line monitoring, maintenance, and troubleshooting employ such high-speed cameras. These cameras provide images with quality good enough for the detection of errors and monitoring of production lines in industrial manufacturing plants and are more cost-efficient than the high-speed cameras with a resolution of >5 MP.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific region is expected to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, owing to rapid industrialization and evolution of APAC countries as manufacturing hubs, particularly China and India. Investments from all over the world into the region’s manufacturing sector are growing, which is creating an increased need for more efficient production line monitoring. Additionally initiatives like ‘Make in India’ program to place India on the world map as a manufacturing hub and give global recognition to the Indian economy. India is expected to become the fifth largest manufacturing country in the world by the end of the year stated by IBEF. Such initiatives will drive the market for high-speed camera market in manufacturing sectors.

Frame Rates Covered:

• >100,000 FPS

• >20,000–100,000 FPS

• >5,000–20,000 FPS

• 1,000–5,000 FPS

Spectrums Covered:

• Infrared

• Visible Red Green Blue (RGB)

• X-ray

Components Covered:

• Software

• Hardware

Throughputs Covered:

• >10,000 MPPS

• >5,000–10,000 MPPS

• >2,000–5,000 MPPS

• 0–2,000 MPPS

Usages Covered:

• New High-Speed Camera

• Used High-Speed Camera

• Rental High-Speed Camera

Resolutions Covered:

• >5 MP

• >2–5 MP

• 0–2 MP

Accessories Covered:

• Camera Lenses

• Triggers

• Tripods & Liquid Heads

• Lens Adapters & Extenders (Lens Exteriors)

• Memory Cartridge

• High Speed Lightening Accessories

Applications Covered:

• Paper & Printing Industry (Converted Paper Manufacturing)

• Military, Defense, and Aerospace

• Automotive & Transportation Industry (Crash Testing)

• Industrial Manufacturing Plants

• Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Industry

• Entertainment & Media Industry

• Food & Beverages Industry

• Research, Design, & Testing Laboratories

• Consumer Electronics and Semiconductor Industry (Drop Testing)

• Sports Industry

• Survelliance & Security

• Chemical

• Household & Textile Industry

• Industrial Automation

• Retail

• Other Applications

Connectivity Technologies Covered:

• Wired

• Wireless

Functionalities Covered:

• Traditional Camera

• Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Based camera

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

