Self-Adhesive Labels – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market is expected to reach $54.86 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Self-Adhesive Labels Market include Avery Dennison, BSP Labels, CCL Industries, Coveris Holdings S.A, Fuji Seal International, H.B. Fuller Company, Label Craft, Lintec, Mondi, Murrell, Reflex Labels, Sato Holdings Corporation, Symbio, Inc, Thai KK Group, and UPM-Kymmene.

Rising urban population and strong demand for self-adhesive labels from end-use industries are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as advantages of wet-glue labels over self-adhesive labels and varying environmental mandates across regions are hampering the market growth.

Self-adhesive labels are typically used to settle on bundling. Self-adhesive labels are multilayered system that contains information printed on its surface. The layers typically contain release liner, an adhesive layer, and face material. The release liner is made up of silicone-coated paper or plastic. Several packaging applications use self-adhesive labels to display information, which promotes awareness about the product’s brand. Important contents such as barcode, product description, track and trace coding, and authentication coding are conveyed using self-adhesive labels. Furthermore, self-adhesive labels add a decorative look, thus increasing customer attention and brand recognition. These labels are also referred to as pressure sensitive labels as they adhere to the surface when pressure is applied.

Based on nature, the permanent segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to its superior adhesion, a high level of initial tack, durability, and better low-temperature performance. It is used in signs, warnings, instruction, and other important data on food packets, medicines, chemicals, and other products with potentially harmful effects or hazards. Permanent labels are employed for such purposes to avoid misuse and misinterpretation of products where simple or removable labels can be misplaced and cause inconvenience. Increasing demand from the food, chemical, and pharmaceutical sectors shall drive the market growth of permanent labels.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the cost effectiveness, easy availability of raw materials, and demand for product labelling from highly populated countries such as India and China. The increasing scope of applications of self-adhesive labels in the food & beverage, healthcare, and personal care industries in the region is expected to drive the self-adhesive labels market in APAC. The growing population in these countries presents a huge customer base for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), products and food & beverages.

Types Covered:

• Release Liner Labels

• Liner-less Labels

Natures Covered:

• Permanent

• Removable

• Repositionable

Printing Technologies Covered:

• Screen Printing

• Offset

• Lithography

• Letterpress

• Gravure

• Flexography

• Digital Printing

Face Materials Covered:

• Paper

• Plastic

Forms Covered:

• Reels

• Sheets

Compositions Covered:

• Facestock

• Adhesive

Applications Covered:

• Food & Beverages

• Pharmaceutical

• Retail

• Home, Personal Care & Cosmetics

• Logistics and Transport

• Consumer & Durables

• Gifts

• Retail Labels

• Tracking, Logistics & Transport

• Automotive

• Electronics and Appliances

• Agriculture

• Manufacturing

• Medical

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

